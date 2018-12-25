She & HimFormed 2006
She & Him
2006
She & Him Biography (Wikipedia)
She & Him is an American musical duo consisting of Zooey Deschanel (vocals, piano, ukulele) and M. Ward (guitar, production). The band's first album, Volume One, was released on Merge Records in March 2008. The duo is augmented by session musicians Scott McPherson (drums), Paul Brainard (pedal steel guitar) and Mike Coykendall (bass, guitar).
She & Him Tracks
Little Saint Nick
She & Him
Baby, It's Cold Outside
She & Him
Christmas Memories
She & Him
Let It Snow
She & Him
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
She & Him
Christmas Day
She & Him
Gonna Get Along Without You Now
She & Him
If You Can't Sleep
She & Him
It's Not For Me To Say
She & Him
Time After Time
She & Him
It's Always You
She & Him
Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me
She & Him
Change is Hard
She & Him
Christmas Wish
She & Him
The Coldest Night Of The Year
She & Him
You Really Got A Hold On Me
She & Him
