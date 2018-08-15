Herbert OakeleyBorn 22 July 1830. Died 26 October 1903
Herbert Oakeley
1830-07-22
Herbert Oakeley Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir Herbert Stanley Oakeley, (22 July 1830 – 26 October 1903) was an English composer, most well known for his role as Professor of Music at the University of Edinburgh. Prior to his appointment to this role in 1865 he established his reputation as an organist, composer, and musician. During his tenure at the University of Edinburgh he founded a number of university musical societies across Scotland, most notably the Edinburgh University Music Society, and successfully resolved the university's Reid School of Music into a Faculty able to award degrees to its graduates.
Herbert Oakeley Tracks
Herbert Oakley, James Turle, William Crotch, Sir John Goss, John Soaper, Choir of St. Mary's Cathedral, Edinburgh, Rupert Jeffcoat & Duncan Ferguson
