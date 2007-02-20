Robert KraftBorn 4 February 1955
Robert Kraft
Robert Kraft Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Kraft is an American songwriter, film composer, recording artist and record producer. As President of Fox Music from 1994 to 2012, he supervised the music for more than 300 Fox feature films, as well as dozens of TV shows. He co-produced the 2017 Score: A Film Music Documentary about film composers and the evolution of Hollywood film music.
