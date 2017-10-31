Flavio BoltroBorn 5 May 1961
Flavio Boltro
1961-05-05
Flavio Boltro (born May 5, 1961) is an Italian trumpet and flugelhorn jazz player.
Toccata from Orfeo
Claudio Monteverdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
