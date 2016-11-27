Adam King Feeney (born September 12, 1983), professionally known as Frank Dukes, is a Canadian record producer and DJ. A Grammy award-winner, Dukes is known for producing original compositions for prominent record producers to sample in their own productions. Many of his original samples have been used in songs for major artists across the hip hop and pop industry including Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, Drake, Kanye West, Post Malone, and The Weeknd.