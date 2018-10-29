Pigeonhed are a Seattle based electronic band that combines elements of funk, soul, trip hop, and lo-fi. The band is a collaboration of Shawn Smith and Steve Fisk that released three albums during the period from 1993 to 1997. The band played from 2010 until 2015. In 2015 they announced they were preparing to release their "lost" album 'Des Colores'. As of September 2018, no release has been made. Soundgarden lead guitarist Kim Thayil provided significant instrumental contributions to each album. They are best known for their Prince homage "Battle Flag", which, as remixed by Lo Fidelity Allstars, enjoyed brief popularity in US and UK clubs and indie radio stations.