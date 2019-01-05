Jermaine Dupri Mauldin (born September 23, 1972), known professionally as Jermaine Dupri or JD, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive, actor, DJ and television producer. He was born in Asheville, North Carolina and was raised in Atlanta. He has worked with and produced for Kris Kross, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z, Nelly, Monica, Migos, Da Brat, Xscape, Janet Jackson, TLC, Aretha Franklin, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Bow Wow.