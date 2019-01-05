Jermaine DupriAmerican rapper, record producer, actor & DJ. Born 23 September 1972
Jermaine Dupri
1972-09-23
Jermaine Dupri Biography (Wikipedia)
Jermaine Dupri Mauldin (born September 23, 1972), known professionally as Jermaine Dupri or JD, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive, actor, DJ and television producer. He was born in Asheville, North Carolina and was raised in Atlanta. He has worked with and produced for Kris Kross, Mariah Carey, Usher, Jay-Z, Nelly, Monica, Migos, Da Brat, Xscape, Janet Jackson, TLC, Aretha Franklin, Ludacris, Alicia Keys, and Bow Wow.
Jermaine Dupri Tracks
Welcome to Atlanta (feat. Ludacris)
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
In My Bed (So So Def Mix)
All I Want For Christmas Is You (So So Def Remix) (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Bow Wow)
Money Ain't a Thang (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
Get Your Number (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
Sweetheart (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
It's Like That (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Fatman Scoop)
Right Thurr (Remix) (feat. Jermaine Dupri & Trina)
Hell Yeah (Original Mix) (feat. Jermaine Dupri)
