Al Green Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Leornes Greene (born April 13, 1946), often known as The Reverend Al Green, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer, best known for recording a series of soul hit singles in the early 1970s, including "Take Me to the River", "Tired of Being Alone", "I'm Still in Love with You", "Love and Happiness", and his signature song, "Let's Stay Together". Inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1995, Green was referred to on the museum's site as being "one of the most gifted purveyors of soul music". He has also been referred to as "The Last of the Great Soul Singers". Green was included in the Rolling Stone list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, ranking at No. 65, as well as its list of the 100 Greatest Singers, at No. 14.
- Al Green is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ballhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031gt2x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p031gt2x.jpg2015-09-06T19:51:00.000ZAl Green is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ballhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p031gt4l
Al Green is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame on Sunday Night with Michael Ball
- The Funk & Soul Years - 1973https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mzb88.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02mzb88.jpg2015-03-28T19:00:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 1973 for The Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from Al Green, Ann Peebles and The Ohio Players.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02mzbb1
The Funk & Soul Years - 1973
Al Green Tracks
Sort by
Let's Stay Together
Take Me to the River
Tired of Being Alone
The Message Is Love
Light My Fire
Take Your Time (feat. Corinne Bailey Rae)
Put a Little Love in Your Heart
Sha La La
Feels Like Christmas
Sha-La-La (Make Me Happy)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 1999
Latest Al Green News
Al Green Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
A Trunk of Funk to Empower!
-
Listen: Soulful groove from Courtney Pine and Omar
-
Funk Family Tree: Rufus Thomas - Stanley Turrentine
-
The Funk Family Tree: Teddy Pendergrass - The Mar-Keys
-
The Funk Family Tree: Naughty By Nature
-
Martha's Musings: Berry Gordy's Hotdog Test
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1978
-
The Funk and Soul Years - 1971
-
The Funk & Soul Years - 1967
-
Marvin Gaye is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame