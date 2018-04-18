Hal MooneyBorn 4 February 1911. Died 23 March 1995
Hal Mooney
1911-02-04
Hal Mooney Biography (Wikipedia)
Hal Mooney, born Harold Mooney, (February 4, 1911 - March 23, 1995) was an American composer and arranger.
