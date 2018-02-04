Karsten AndersenBorn 16 February 1920. Died 15 December 1997
Karsten Andersen
1920-02-16
Karsten Andersen Biography (Wikipedia)
Karsten Anker Andersen (16 February 1920 – 15 December 1997) was a Norwegian conductor.
Karsten Andersen Tracks
Johan Svendsen
Norwegian Artists' Carnival, Op. 14
Orchestra
Ole Bull
La mélancolie (Moments of Solitude)
