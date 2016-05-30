Alev LenzBorn 17 January 1982
Alev Lenz
Alev Lenz Biography (Wikipedia)
Alev Lenz (born 17 January 1982 in München) is a German-Turkish singer/songwriter.
Alev Lenz Tracks
Eggshell
Eggshell
Eggshell
Stille
Stille
Stille
Memphis
Memphis
Memphis
Well
Well
Well
Alev Lenz Links
