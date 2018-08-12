Michel Laplénie
Michel Laplénie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb69e3c5-6248-477a-9916-dae6b0da5c0f
Michel Laplénie Biography (Wikipedia)
Michel Laplénie (born 1943) is a French tenor, and conductor of the baroque choral Ensemble Sagittarius [fr] (founded 1986) and other ensembles. He was one of the founding members of both Ensemble Clément Janequin and Les Arts Florissants.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michel Laplénie Tracks
Sort by
Oratorio per la Settimana Santa [Oratorio for Holy Week] (in two parts)
Luigi Rossi
Oratorio per la Settimana Santa [Oratorio for Holy Week] (in two parts)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042jbkr.jpglink
Oratorio per la Settimana Santa [Oratorio for Holy Week] (in two parts)
Last played on
Motet pour les trépassés H311
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
Motet pour les trépassés H311
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0vc.jpglink
Motet pour les trépassés H311
Last played on
Doucete, sucrine, toute de miel [Paris, 1603]
Claude Le Jeune
Doucete, sucrine, toute de miel [Paris, 1603]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doucete, sucrine, toute de miel [Paris, 1603]
Last played on
A sa chut' il se va dejeter [Paris, 1603]
Claude Le Jeune
A sa chut' il se va dejeter [Paris, 1603]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A sa chut' il se va dejeter [Paris, 1603]
Last played on
O Dieu, par ta clémence (Cantiques spirituels)
Pascale Bocquet, Myriam Gaeverts, Michel Laplénie, Ensemble Vocal Sagittarius, Philippe Desportes, De Courbes, Emmanuel Mandrin & Anne-Marie Lasla
O Dieu, par ta clémence (Cantiques spirituels)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Dieu, par ta clémence (Cantiques spirituels)
Composer
Last played on
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Gilles Ragon
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj7kc.jpglink
Les amants magnifiques (feat. Agnès Mellon, Les Musiciens du Louvre, Marc Minkowski, Isabelle Poulenard, Hugo Reyne, Sébastien Marq & Michel Laplénie)
Last played on
Dieu, nous te louons [Paris, 1606]
Claude Le Jeune
Dieu, nous te louons [Paris, 1606]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dieu, nous te louons [Paris, 1606]
Last played on
Back to artist