Hubert WaelrantComposer from the Renaissance. Born 1517. Died 19 November 1595
Hubert Waelrant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1517
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb6923fc-faf4-492b-b41a-31a6fc92db16
Hubert Waelrant Biography (Wikipedia)
Hubert Waelrant (also Waelrand, first name occasionally Hubertus) (c. 1517 – 19 November 1595) was a Flemish composer, teacher, and music editor of the Renaissance. As a composer he was a member of the generation contemporary with Palestrina, though unlike the most famous composers of the time he mostly worked in northern Europe, and in addition he was progressive in the use of chromaticism and dissonance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Hubert Waelrant Tracks
Sort by
Back to artist