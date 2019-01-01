Hubert Waelrant (also Waelrand, first name occasionally Hubertus) (c. 1517 – 19 November 1595) was a Flemish composer, teacher, and music editor of the Renaissance. As a composer he was a member of the generation contemporary with Palestrina, though unlike the most famous composers of the time he mostly worked in northern Europe, and in addition he was progressive in the use of chromaticism and dissonance.