Big Boy Tomato
Formed 1989
Big Boy Tomato
1989
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Big Boy Tomato, Nuffin
The Dublin Castle, London, UK
26
Apr
2019
Big Boy Tomato, GBH, Penetration, Chelsea, Slaughter And The Dogs, Menace, The Restarts, 1919, Screaming Dead, Pussycat & The Dirty Johnsons, Eastfield, SPUNK VOLCANO AND THE ERUPTIONS, XSLF, WitchDoktors, East Town Pirates, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, Vulpynes, surgery without research, Petty Phase, Rage DC, The Feckin Ejits, Sarah Pink, Stone Heroes, FANZINES, diablofurs, SHAM 69 (Pursey, Parsons, Treganna and Guy), The Defects (Belfast), Scandal (streetpunk), Dirty Ugly Punk Monkeys, R.E.D. (Religion Equals Decay), Wyrd Sisters, G.Y.B (Surrey), Ed Banger & the nosebleeds and Nuffin
The Dome, Tufnell Park, London, UK
