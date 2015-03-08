The Child of LovBelgian-born Dutch poet & musician. Born 31 March 1987. Died 10 December 2013
The Child of Lov
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6nv.jpg
1987-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb6856c8-472a-40b3-ac92-dcaad7b440f4
The Child of Lov Biography (Wikipedia)
Martijn William Zimri Teerlinck (31 March 1987 – 10 December 2013), known as Cole Williams, or The Child of Lov, was a poet and a musician born in Belgium, but raised in Amsterdam and Alkmaar, The Netherlands.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Child of Lov Tracks
Sort by
Fly
The Child of Lov
Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bty4y.jpglink
Fly
Last played on
Give Me (Instrumental)
The Child of Lov
Give Me (Instrumental)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Give Me (Instrumental)
Last played on
Fly (Huw Stephens Radio 1 Session)
The Child of Lov
Fly (Huw Stephens Radio 1 Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Fly (Huw Stephens Radio 1 Session)
Last played on
Give It To The People
The Child of Lov
Give It To The People
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Give It To The People
Last played on
Heal
The Child of Lov
Heal
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Heal
Last played on
Call Me Up
The Child of Lov
Call Me Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Call Me Up
Last played on
Owl (feat. Doom)
The Child of Lov
Owl (feat. Doom)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Owl (feat. Doom)
Last played on
Heal (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
The Child of Lov
Heal (Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Give Me
The Child of Lov
Give Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
Give Me
Last played on
One Day (feat Damon Albarn)
The Child of Lov
One Day (feat Damon Albarn)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6nv.jpglink
One Day (feat Damon Albarn)
Last played on
The Child of Lov Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Funk Family Tree: Labi Siffre - Sly And The Family Stone
-
'It was always going to be a family affair' Jamie Lidell on co-writing his new album with his wife
-
Jamie Lidell on his new single 'Walk Right Back'
-
What next for Labi Siffre?
-
"He only had one song - but it was a GREAT song"
-
Labi Siffre: “Prince is a musician who changed the world”
-
Labi Siffre: 'It's a little too early to say everything's changed'
Back to artist