Bjørn Berge
1968-09-23
Bjørn Berge Biography
Bjørn Berge (born in Sveio, Norway on 23 September 1968) is a Norwegian guitarist and blues artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Heartbreaker
Heartbreaker
Heartbreaker
