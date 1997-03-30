Jon StoneUS writer for Sesame Street. Born 13 April 1931. Died 30 March 1997
Jon Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-04-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb607291-aeb5-4519-803a-0f8ef857c6f5
Jon Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Stone (April 13, 1932 – April 9, 1997) was an American writer, director and producer, who was best known for being an original crew member on Sesame Street and is credited with helping develop characters such as Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird. Stone won 18 television Emmy Awards Many regard him as one of the best children's television writers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Stone Tracks
Sort by
Jon Stone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist