Audrey Auld-MezeraBorn 14 January 1964. Died 9 August 2015
Audrey Auld-Mezera (née Audrey Auld) (January 14, 1964 - August 9, 2015) was an Australian American country music touring singer–songwriter. She had released eleven albums and three EPs on her own Reckless Records label, and had recorded with numerous musicians including Bill Chambers, Kieran Kane, Fred Eaglesmith, Mary Gauthier, Dale Watson, Kasey Chambers, and Carrie Rodriguez. She had songs recorded by various artists and songs placed on the FX TV shows "Justified", "Longmire", "NCIS: New Orleans" and "The Good Guys". She hosted songwriting workshops with inmates in San Quentin Prison in California from 2007 till 2013.
Auld-Mezera died of cancer on August 9, 2015, aged 51.
