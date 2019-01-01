Chris “C. Ballin” Jackson is an American record producer, songwriter and recording engineer. Influenced by every genre from classical to pop, he was drawn to music with a lot of instrumentation from a very young age. C. Ballin has produced chart topping singles for Tyga, E-40, YG, Baby Bash, DJ Mustard and Too $hort.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, he attained a degree in audio engineering at Hollywood’s Musicians Institute. He landed his first job at Doggy Style Records owned by Snoop Dogg. During his time there as an engineer, he worked with Nas, Rihanna, The Game, Ray J, Brandy, Ne-Yo, Young Jeezy, Akon, Far East Movement, Kid Cudi, Kelly Rowland, The-Dream, Soulja Boy, and R. Kelly. C. Ballin was an A&R for Snoop and Interscope Records, working closely with Stampede Management's President Ted Chung. C.Ballin’s knowledge of sound from his engineering background sets his production style apart from the rest.