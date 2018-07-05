Jeffrey Foucault (born January 26, 1976) is an American songwriter and record producer from Whitewater, Wisconsin, United States, whose work marries the influence of American country, blues, rock 'n' roll, and folk music. He has released six full-length solo albums under his own name and two full-band lyrical collaborations with poet Lisa Olstein, under the moniker Cold Satellite. Foucault has toured extensively in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe since 2001, in both full-band and solo appearances. Since 2013 he has performed as a duo with drummer Billy Conway (Morphine, Treat Her Right).

Foucault's solo releases were previously issued by western Massachusetts-based independent label Signature Sounds, including Stripping Cane (2004), Ghost Repeater (2006) and Horse Latitudes (2011). His 2015 release, Salt As Wolves, was self-released on BlueBlade Records. His bands have featured or included Eric Heywood (Son Volt, Pretenders, Ray Lamontagne), Bo Ramsey (Greg Brown, Lucinda Williams, Pieta Brown), Billy Conway (Morphine), Jennifer Condos (Joe Henry, Sam Phillips), Jeremy Moses Curtis (Booker T), David Goodrich (Chris Smither), Van Dyke Parks (Harry Nilsson, Ry Cooder, Ringo Starr) and Caitlin Canty.