Skream
UK dubstep artist. Born 1 June 1986
Skream Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Dene Jones (born 1 June 1986), known as Skream, is an English electronic music producer based in Croydon. Skream was an early and influential exponent of the dubstep genre. After producing several singles, he released his first full-length album, Skream!, in 2006.
Skream and longtime collaborators Artwork and Benga co-founded a music group called Magnetic Man. Their debut album, Magnetic Man was released in 2010.
In July 2011, Jones had his first child, a son.
Jones is the brother of jungle DJ Hijak.
Skream Performances & Interviews
- Benga chats to Skream on the Residencyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0344mlm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0344mlm.jpg2015-10-01T22:50:00.000ZSkream and Benga are reunited in the Radio 1 studios to chat about music and more.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p034363r
Benga chats to Skream on the Residency
Skream Tracks
In For The Kill (Skream's Let's Get Ravey Mix)
La Roux
In For The Kill (Skream's Let's Get Ravey Mix)
Haunted Seaside Amusements
Skream
Haunted Seaside Amusements
Open Up (Skream Remix)
Leftfield
Open Up (Skream Remix)
You Know, Right?
Skream
You Know, Right?
Old Yella
Dennis Ferrer
Old Yella
Capricorn (Skream Remix)
Elderbrook
Capricorn (Skream Remix)
Midnight Request Line
Skream
Midnight Request Line
Kingpin (feat. Scrufizzer, P‐Money & Riko Dan)
Skream
Kingpin (feat. Scrufizzer, P‐Money & Riko Dan)
Blue Eyez
Skream
Blue Eyez
Poison
Skream
Poison
HWFG
Skream
HWFG
You Know Right (1991 Bootleg)
Skream
You Know Right (1991 Bootleg)
Old Yella
Dennis Ferrer
Old Yella
Old Times (feat. Anabel)
Amtrac
Old Times (feat. Anabel)
Where You Should Be (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Sam Frank & Katy Shotter)
Skream
Where You Should Be (Shy FX Remix) (feat. Sam Frank & Katy Shotter)
Bugged Out (Skream Remix)
CamelPhat
Bugged Out (Skream Remix)
Evolver
Skream
Evolver
An Ode To Mr. Smith
Skream
An Ode To Mr. Smith
Upcoming Events
20
Jan
2019
Skream
Phonox, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Essential Mix 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em4fbp
BBC Broadcasting House
2018-10-26T16:20:47
26
Oct
2018
Essential Mix 25
BBC Broadcasting House
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T16:20:47
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
