John SharpAka Mr. Natural, Persona non Grata. Died 2014
John Sharp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb5eb126-b6e8-47fa-b611-70c0336f77e0
John Sharp Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.1: Epilogue
John Corigliano
Symphony No.1: Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vsy.jpglink
Symphony No.1: Epilogue
Last played on
Don Quixote, Op. 35
Richard Strauss
Don Quixote, Op. 35
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Don Quixote, Op. 35
Orchestra
Last played on
Back to artist