Portion Control
1979
Portion Control are a British electronic and industrial band from South London, formed in 1979. The original incarnation of the group existed until 1987; they reformed in 2002.
The band pioneered the use of sampling and were acclaimed for their use of the Apple II computer based Greengate DS3 sampling and sequencing system. They have been cited as an influence on Frontline Assembly, Skinny Puppy, Orbital and Nine Inch Nails.
