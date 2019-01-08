Dobie GrayBorn 26 July 1940. Died 6 December 2011
Dobie Gray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtgg.jpg
1940-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb5d53ea-6090-49cd-b8ab-0d200bacf4c3
Dobie Gray Biography (Wikipedia)
Dobie Gray (born Lawrence Darrow Brown; July 26, 1940 – December 6, 2011) was an American singer and songwriter, whose musical career spanned soul, country, pop, and musical theater. His hit songs included "The 'In' Crowd" in 1965 and "Drift Away", which was one of the biggest hits of 1973, sold over one million copies, and remains a staple of radio airplay.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dobie Gray Tracks
Sort by
The In Crowd
Dobie Gray
The In Crowd
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgg.jpglink
The In Crowd
Last played on
Drift Away
Dobie Gray
Drift Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgg.jpglink
Drift Away
Last played on
Out On The Floor
Dobie Gray
Out On The Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtgg.jpglink
Out On The Floor
Last played on
Dobie Gray Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist