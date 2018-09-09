Goldie & the GingerbreadsFormed 1962. Disbanded 1967
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
1962
Biography
Goldie & the Gingerbreads was an all-female American rock band from 1962 to 1967, consisting of three musicians and a singer. They were the first all-female rock band signed to a major record label.
Whereas most female bands were ignored by the big record labels and rarely attracted live audiences, the quartet, consisting of Genya “Goldie” Zelkowitz (later Genya Ravan), Ginger Bianco, Margo Lewis, and Carol MacDonald, was among the first to break into a domain dominated by men. They were signed to Decca in 1963 and to Atlantic in 1964.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Can't You Hear My Heartbeat
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
Can't You Hear My Heartbeat
Skinny Vinnie
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
Skinny Vinnie
Skinny Vinnie
The Skip
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
The Skip
The Skip
Look For Me Baby
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
Look For Me Baby
Look For Me Baby
That's Why I Love You
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
That's Why I Love You
That's Why I Love You
Walking In Different Circles
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
Walking In Different Circles
Walking In Different Circles
Chew Chew Fee Fi Fum
Goldie & the Gingerbreads
Chew Chew Fee Fi Fum
Chew Chew Fee Fi Fum
