Goldie & the Gingerbreads was an all-female American rock band from 1962 to 1967, consisting of three musicians and a singer. They were the first all-female rock band signed to a major record label.

Whereas most female bands were ignored by the big record labels and rarely attracted live audiences, the quartet, consisting of Genya “Goldie” Zelkowitz (later Genya Ravan), Ginger Bianco, Margo Lewis, and Carol MacDonald, was among the first to break into a domain dominated by men. They were signed to Decca in 1963 and to Atlantic in 1964.