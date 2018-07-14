Little Roy
1953
Little Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Little Roy (born Earl Lowe in Witfield Town, Kingston, Jamaica) is a Jamaican reggae artist.
Little Roy Tracks
Lithium
Lithium
Very Ape
Very Ape
Catch The Ball
Catch The Ball
Hard Fighter
Hard Fighter
Children
Children
Right Now
Right Now
Right Now Dub
Right Now Dub
Serious Dub
Serious Dub
Tribal War
Tribal War
Tribalist
Tribalist
Rat Trap
Rat Trap
Hurt Not the Earth
Hurt Not the Earth
Black Bird Version
Black Bird Version
Black Bird
Black Bird
Small Fish (Pick Up Pieces)
Small Fish (Pick Up Pieces)
Wipe The Tears
Wipe The Tears
Forces
Forces
About a Girl
About a Girl
Come As You Are
Come As You Are
Son Of A Gun
Son Of A Gun
Heart Shaped Box
Heart Shaped Box
Polly
Polly
