Mark James, Francis Rodney Zambon, composer of "Suspicious Minds". Born 1940
Mark James Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark James (born Francis Rodney Zambon, 1940) is an American songwriter who wrote hits for singers B.J. Thomas, Brenda Lee, and Elvis Presley, most notably Presley's last U.S. number one hit single, "Suspicious Minds."
