Graham Coxon Biography (Wikipedia)
Graham Leslie Coxon (born 12 March 1969) is an English musician, singer-songwriter and painter who came to prominence as a founding member of the rock band Blur. As the group's lead guitarist and secondary vocalist, Coxon is featured on seven of Blur's studio albums, from 1991's Leisure to 2015's The Magic Whip, despite being absent from the group from 2002 to 2008 owing to a dispute with the other members during the recording of 2003's Think Tank. He has also led a solo career since 1998. As well as being a musician, Coxon is a visual artist: he designed the cover art for all his solo albums as well as Blur's 13 (1999).
Coxon plays several instruments and records his albums with little assistance from session musicians. Q magazine critic Adrian Deevoy has written: "Coxon is an astonishing musician. His restless playing style – all chord slides, rapid pulloffs, mini-arpeggios and fractured runs – seems to owe more to his saxophone training than any conventional guitar tuition." An innovative lead guitarist, he has been described by Oasis bandleader Noel Gallagher as "one of the most talented guitarists of his generation." Coxon was voted the 15th greatest guitarist of the last 30 years in a 2010 BBC poll.
Blur Back in the Day: Graham and Damon in a classic 1996 interview
Steve Lamacq digs out a classic 1996 Evening Session interview with Graham Coxon and Damon Albarn of Blur to mark 20 years of the band's Blur album.
Graham Coxon: on Blur, improvisation, and chucking himself on the floor
Graham Coxon tells Jamie Cullum about how improvisation shaped the latest Blur album.
Graham Coxon: his introduction to jazz and his love for Coltrane
Blur guitarist Graham Coxon talks about how he first started getting into jazz.
Guy Chambers and Graham Coxon chat to Jo Whiley
Songwriter Guy Chambers and Blur's guitarist Graham Coxon chat to Jo Whiley.
Freakin' Out
Ribbons And Leaves
You & I
Bottom Bunk
Standing on My Own Again
Bittersweet Bundle of Misery
Walking All Day
Saturday Night
Falling
Spectacular
What'll It Take
Flights To The Sea
Light Up Your Candles
Searching for Lambs (feat. Graham Coxon)
Brave the Storm
12 Hours to Please Me
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Glastonbury: 2011
