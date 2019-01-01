Boogie Pimps are an electronic music duo from Erfurt, Germany. It was formed by the two DJs Mark J Klak and Mirko Jacob.

Their collaboration started in 2000, when Mirko Jacob started performing in Klak's JoueJoueClub in Erfurt. Jacob has since left the group, and his place was filled by Australian-born Jon Henderson.

In Autumn 2003, Boogie Pimps released their first single, a remix of Jefferson Airplane cover of The Great Society's "Somebody to Love". In January 2004, this song entered the Top Ten of the UK Singles Chart. The music video for "Somebody to Love" was an instant hit in the UK. It features several infants sky diving out of an aeroplane towards a giant woman (Natasha Mealey) lying on a grassy hill country landscape in her underwear, singing the song.

Their second single, "Sunny" was also a cover song. It was originally recorded by Bobby Hebb but the version was covered by Candee Jay.

In 2004 they appeared on a white label, which was not widely released, under the pseudonym 'Pimps Guerilla'. They performed songs such as "Right Out of Here" and "Make 'em Drop". While "Make 'em Drop" made it onto a few compilations, "Right Out of Here" is not commercially available, with the exception of whitelabels. This could be for legal reasons, as extracts of lyrics and melody were sampled from the end of Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody".[citation needed]