Liza Pulman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb50f577-986f-45aa-b15f-ad4d85e149ad
Liza Pulman Performances & Interviews
- A classic Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand duet performed by just one singerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0457flk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0457flk.jpg2016-08-19T17:19:00.000ZLiza Pulman and Simon Lepper perform You don't bring me flowers.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0457fm6
A classic Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand duet performed by just one singer
Liza Pulman Tracks
Sort by
Moon River
Liza Pulman
Moon River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon River
Last played on
Evergreen
Liza Pulman
Evergreen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evergreen
Last played on
The Way We Were
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
The Way We Were
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way We Were
Last played on
You don't bring me flowers
Neil Diamond
You don't bring me flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjgh.jpglink
You don't bring me flowers
Misalliance (The Bindweed Song....)
Donald Swann
Misalliance (The Bindweed Song....)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Misalliance (The Bindweed Song....)
Little Shop of Horrors (Somewhere that's green)
Alan Menken
Little Shop of Horrors (Somewhere that's green)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57wj.jpglink
Little Shop of Horrors (Somewhere that's green)
Back to artist