UK DecayFormed 1978. Disbanded December 1982
UK Decay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wnxp7.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb45d074-81e4-42e6-a735-4e66b4c72cfb
UK Decay Biography (Wikipedia)
UK Decay are an English post-punk band, based in Luton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
UK Decay Tracks
Sort by
For My Country
UK Decay
For My Country
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
For My Country
Last played on
Sexual
UK Decay
Sexual
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
Sexual
Last played on
The Black Cat
UK Decay
The Black Cat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
The Black Cat
Last played on
Stage Struck (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
UK Decay
Stage Struck (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
Last In The House Of Flames (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
UK Decay
Last In The House Of Flames (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
Glass House (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
UK Decay
Glass House (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
Duel (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
UK Decay
Duel (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
Duel (Radio 1 Session, 22 Jul 1981)
Rising From The Dead
UK Decay
Rising From The Dead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxpz.jpglink
Rising From The Dead
Last played on
UK Decay Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist