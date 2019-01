Holly Rachel Candy (née Vukadinović,; born 11 May 1983), known professionally as Holly Valance, is an Australian actress, singer and model. Valance began her career as Felicity Scully on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. In 2002, she released her first album Footprints which included the single "Kiss Kiss".

