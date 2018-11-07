Holly ValanceBorn 11 May 1983
Holly Valance
1983-05-11
Holly Valance Biography (Wikipedia)
Holly Rachel Candy (née Vukadinović,; born 11 May 1983), known professionally as Holly Valance, is an Australian actress, singer and model. Valance began her career as Felicity Scully on the Australian soap opera Neighbours. In 2002, she released her first album Footprints which included the single "Kiss Kiss".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kiss Kiss
Holly Valance
Kiss Kiss
Kiss Kiss
