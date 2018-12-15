Nina Elisabet Persson audio (born 6 September 1974) is the lead singer and lyricist of the Swedish pop group The Cardigans. She has also worked as a solo artist, releasing two albums as A Camp and one under her own name. She has also appeared as a guest artist with many other acts.

Persson made her acting debut in the movie Om Gud vill which was released in 2006.

She appears on the Manic Street Preachers song "Your Love Alone Is Not Enough", which reached #2 on the UK chart, on the album Send Away the Tigers. She also features on the 2009 Sparklehorse/Danger Mouse collaboration Dark Night of the Soul singing "Daddy's Gone".

Persson's first solo album released under her own name, Animal Heart, was released on 10 February 2014 on the independent British record label Lojinx Records.