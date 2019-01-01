Jade WarriorFormed 1970
Jade Warrior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1970
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb3a7fb1-584a-42df-84bd-9d4bdc2d3273
Jade Warrior Biography (Wikipedia)
Jade Warrior are a British musical group that were formed in 1970, originally evolving out of a band named July. The founder members were Tony Duhig (guitar) (born Anthony Christopher Duhig, 18 September 1941, Acton, west London; died 11 November 1990, Somerset, England), Jon Field (flute, percussion, keyboards) (born John Frederick Field, 5 July 1940, Harrow, Middlesex) and Glyn Havard (vocals, bass) (born 15 February 1947, Nantyglo, South Wales).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jade Warrior Tracks
Sort by
Rain Flower/Easty
Jade Warrior
Rain Flower/Easty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mkq2v.jpglink
Rain Flower/Easty
Last played on
Jade Warrior Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist