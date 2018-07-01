Unique1980's disco act, single "What I Got Is What You Need". Formed 1982. Disbanded 1984
Unique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb3a5d88-ddeb-4b4e-afaa-18021e2ed555
Unique Biography (Wikipedia)
Newark New Jersey
Unique was a short-lived post-disco studio act from New York, best known for their crossover number "What I Got Is What You Need" released in 1983 for a well-established dance label, Prelude Records. The group was formed by producer/songwriter Deems J. Smith in 1982 and consists of Smith, Mona Norris, and Darryl K. Henry. The said hit song somewhat established itself on the Billboard Dance Singles and Black Singles charts and even scored over the atlantic reaching No. 27 on UK Singles Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Unique Tracks
Sort by
What I Got Is What You Need
Unique
What I Got Is What You Need
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 The Floor
Unique
2 The Floor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2 The Floor
Last played on
Playlists featuring Unique
Unique Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sister Sledge chat to Clare Crane about the upcoming film of their lives
-
Nile Rodgers & Chic - Gig In A Minute
-
"There was a backlash because... the record companies didn't have as much control as they had formally had..."
-
Sister Sledge join Lauren in the studio
-
Shalamar talk to Steve about performing at BBC Radio 2's All-Star Party!
-
You'll be surprised by the two inspirations that led to the formation of Chic...
-
Nile Rodgers chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
-
Chic
-
Johnnie Walker pays tribute to Joni Sledge
-
Shalamar: In Conversation
Back to artist