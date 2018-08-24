Robyn Stapleton
Robyn Stapleton Biography (Wikipedia)
Robyn Stapleton is a Scottish singer who performs traditional songs in English, Scots, and Gaelic. She studied music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the University of Limerick in Ireland. In 2014, Robyn won the BBC Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year award and was nominated for Scots Singer of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards. Robyn was recently named an ‘Ambassador of the Scots Language’ by Education Scotland.
Robyn Stapleton Performances & Interviews
- Robyn Stapleton and Claire Hastings - Irish Boyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yxcv2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yxcv2.jpg2015-08-06T23:00:00.000ZFormer winners of the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year perform live on Take the Floorhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yxcwx
Robyn Stapleton and Claire Hastings - Irish Boy
Robyn Stapleton Tracks
Bruach Na Carraige Baine
Robyn Stapleton
Bruach Na Carraige Baine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Bruach Na Carraige Baine
Last played on
Ca' The Yowes
Robyn Stapleton
Ca' The Yowes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Ca' The Yowes
Last played on
Tae The Weavers
Robyn Stapleton
Tae The Weavers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Tae The Weavers
Last played on
What A Voice
Robyn Stapleton
What A Voice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
What A Voice
Last played on
There Was A Lad
Robyn Stapleton
There Was A Lad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
There Was A Lad
Last played on
Ae Fond Kiss
Robyn Stapleton
Ae Fond Kiss
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Ae Fond Kiss
Last played on
Blue Eyed Nancy
Robyn Stapleton
Blue Eyed Nancy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Blue Eyed Nancy
Last played on
Parcel O Rogues
Robyn Stapleton
Parcel O Rogues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Parcel O Rogues
Last played on
The Slave's Lament
Robyn Stapleton
The Slave's Lament
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
The Slave's Lament
Last played on
I'm O'er Young
Robyn Stapleton
I'm O'er Young
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
I'm O'er Young
Last played on
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose (Recorded live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Robyn Stapleton
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose (Recorded live at Celtic Connections 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
I'm O'er Young (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Robyn Stapleton
I'm O'er Young (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Comin' Through The Rye (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
Robyn Stapleton
Comin' Through The Rye (Live at Celtic Connections 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Westlin' Winds
Robyn Stapleton
Westlin' Winds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Westlin' Winds
Last played on
Comin' Through The Rye
Robyn Stapleton
Comin' Through The Rye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Comin' Through The Rye
Last played on
Auld Lang Syne
Robyn Stapleton
Auld Lang Syne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Auld Lang Syne
Last played on
There Was A Lad-Rantin' Rovin' Robin
Robyn Stapleton
There Was A Lad-Rantin' Rovin' Robin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
There Was A Lad-Rantin' Rovin' Robin
Last played on
The Lads That Were Reared Amang Heather
Robyn Stapleton
The Lads That Were Reared Amang Heather
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
The Lads That Were Reared Amang Heather
Last played on
Bonnie Woodhall
Robyn Stapleton
Bonnie Woodhall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Bonnie Woodhall
Last played on
Will O'Winsbury
Robyn Stapleton
Will O'Winsbury
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Will O'Winsbury
Last played on
Freedom Come All Ye
Robyn Stapleton
Freedom Come All Ye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Freedom Come All Ye
Jock Hawk's Adventures in Glasgow
Robyn Stapleton
Jock Hawk's Adventures in Glasgow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Jock Hawk's Adventures in Glasgow
Tillish Mi
Mairi MacInnes
Tillish Mi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Tillish Mi
Mormond Braes
Robyn Stapleton
Mormond Braes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
Mormond Braes
The Two Sisters
Kristan Harvey
The Two Sisters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04qljw1.jpglink
The Two Sisters
Last played on
Playlists featuring Robyn Stapleton
Past BBC Events
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e42zp6
Glasgow Green
2014-09-13T16:21:24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p023g06r.jpg
13
Sep
2014
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra at the Proms: BBC Proms in the Park
19:30
Glasgow Green
Back to artist