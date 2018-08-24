Robyn Stapleton is a Scottish singer who performs traditional songs in English, Scots, and Gaelic. She studied music at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and the University of Limerick in Ireland. In 2014, Robyn won the BBC Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year award and was nominated for Scots Singer of the Year at the Scots Trad Music Awards. Robyn was recently named an ‘Ambassador of the Scots Language’ by Education Scotland.