Lily MorrisBorn 30 September 1882. Died 3 October 1952
Lily Morris
1882-09-30
Lily Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
Lily Morris (September 30, 1882 – October 3, 1952), born Lilles Mary Crosby, was an English music hall performer, who specialised in singing comedic songs, notably 'Why Am I Always The Bridesmaid' and 'Don't Have Any More, Missus Moore".
Lily Morris Tracks
Don't Have Any More
Lily Morris
Don't Have Any More
Don't Have Any More
Don't Have any More, Mrs. Moore
Lily Morris
Don't Have any More, Mrs. Moore
Don't Have any More, Mrs. Moore
Why Am I Always The Bridesmaid
Lily Morris
Why Am I Always The Bridesmaid
Why Am I Always The Bridesmaid
