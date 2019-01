Lily Morris (September 30, 1882 – October 3, 1952), born Lilles Mary Crosby, was an English music hall performer, who specialised in singing comedic songs, notably 'Why Am I Always The Bridesmaid' and 'Don't Have Any More, Missus Moore".

