[Post-foetus]Born 16 April 1989
[Post-foetus]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb2fbf64-edec-445b-9d8b-21cb2892774b
[Post-foetus] Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Wiesenfeld (born April 16, 1989), better known by his stage name Baths, is an American electronic musician. He was born in the Tarzana neighborhood of Los Angeles and was raised in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles. He currently resides in Culver City, Los Angeles, California. Southern California Public Radio described him as "LA's big new electronica musician" in 2010. He is currently signed with Anticon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
[Post-foetus] Tracks
Sort by
Spend The Night
[Post-foetus]
Spend The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spend The Night
Last played on
[Post-foetus] Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist