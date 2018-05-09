Junip
Junip is a Swedish folk rock band. The band is made up of the duo of José González (vocals, guitars) and Tobias Winterkorn (organ, Moog synthesizer) with various accompanying musicians in recordings and in live gigs. Their songs "Far Away" and "Don't Let it Pass" have been used in the film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and an acoustic version of "Far Away" has been used in the video game Red Dead Redemption.
Line Of Fire
Junip
Line Of Fire
Line Of Fire
After All is Said And Done
Junip
After All is Said And Done
After All is Said And Done
Walking Lightly
Junip
Walking Lightly
Walking Lightly
Line Of Fire (6 Music Session, 13 May 2013)
Junip
Line Of Fire (6 Music Session, 13 May 2013)
Your Life, Your Call (6 Music Session, 13 May 2013)
Junip
Your Life, Your Call (6 Music Session, 13 May 2013)
Walking Lightly (6 Music Session, 13 May 2013)
Junip
Walking Lightly (6 Music Session, 13 May 2013)
It's Alright
Junip
It's Alright
It's Alright
Oba, La Vem Ela
Junip
Oba, La Vem Ela
Oba, La Vem Ela
Walking Lightly (John Roberts Remix)
Junip
Walking Lightly (John Roberts Remix)
Walking Lightly (John Roberts Remix)
Your Life Your Call
Junip
Your Life Your Call
Your Life Your Call
