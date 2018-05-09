Junip is a Swedish folk rock band. The band is made up of the duo of José González (vocals, guitars) and Tobias Winterkorn (organ, Moog synthesizer) with various accompanying musicians in recordings and in live gigs. Their songs "Far Away" and "Don't Let it Pass" have been used in the film The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and an acoustic version of "Far Away" has been used in the video game Red Dead Redemption.