He grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois playing trumpet. As a kid his musical interest was hip hop, with LL Cool J being his first music idol. His projects include a large ensemble called Bionic, which released an album called Krunk Jazz, and his smaller group Electrik Butterfly.

