Russell GunnBorn 20 October 1971
Russell Gunn
1971-10-20
Russell Gunn Biography (Wikipedia)
Russell Gunn (born October 20, 1971 in Chicago) is an American contemporary jazz trumpeter.
He grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois playing trumpet. As a kid his musical interest was hip hop, with LL Cool J being his first music idol. His projects include a large ensemble called Bionic, which released an album called Krunk Jazz, and his smaller group Electrik Butterfly.
In 2007, Gunn released the album Russell Gunn Plays Miles.
Russell Gunn Tracks
Seventy Four Miles Away
Russell Gunn
Seventy Four Miles Away
Seventy Four Miles Away
