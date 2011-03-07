Russell Gunn (born October 20, 1971 in Chicago) is an American contemporary jazz trumpeter.

He grew up in East St. Louis, Illinois playing trumpet. As a kid his musical interest was hip hop, with LL Cool J being his first music idol. His projects include a large ensemble called Bionic, which released an album called Krunk Jazz, and his smaller group Electrik Butterfly.

In 2007, Gunn released the album Russell Gunn Plays Miles.