Red FangPortland, OR band. Formed 2005
Red Fang
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05t63x9.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb2cc158-0ad2-4dc5-a6b6-b2a1a8e2fe65
Red Fang Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Fang is an American heavy metal band from Portland, Oregon, formed in 2005. It is composed of guitarist and vocalist Bryan Giles, bassist and vocalist Aaron Beam, guitarist David Sullivan and drummer John Sherman. The band has released four studio albums: Red Fang in 2009, Murder the Mountains in 2011, Whales and Leeches in 2013 and Only Ghosts in 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Red Fang Performances & Interviews
Red Fang Tracks
Listen To The Sirens
Not For You
The Undertow
Good To Die
Bird On Fire
Flies
Hank Is Dead
Witness
Can't Help Falling In Love
Why?
Sharks
Blood Like Cream
Prehistoric Dog
Wires
Hidden Herd
This Animal
The Meadows
Malverde
Doen
Dawn Rising
1516
No Hope
Hank Is Dead (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Throw Up (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Wires (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Crows In Swine (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Crows In Swine
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T16:15:15
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Red Fang Links
