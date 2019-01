Red Fang is an American heavy metal band from Portland, Oregon, formed in 2005. It is composed of guitarist and vocalist Bryan Giles, bassist and vocalist Aaron Beam, guitarist David Sullivan and drummer John Sherman. The band has released four studio albums: Red Fang in 2009, Murder the Mountains in 2011, Whales and Leeches in 2013 and Only Ghosts in 2016.

