Roger Davies (born 1952) is an Australian artist manager, business manager, and music producer, with a long established career in the music industry. He began by working as a roadie in Australia in the early 1970s to managing pop, rock performers including Sherbet (1970 – 79), Olivia Newton-John (1979 – 1986), Tina Turner (1980 to date), James Reyne (1986 - 1990), Tony Joe White (1989 - 2000), Dalbello (1984), Cher (1999 to date), Janet Jackson (1989 - 2002), Joe Cocker (1991 to date), Sade (1991 to date), M People (1997 - 2000), and Pink (2001 to date).