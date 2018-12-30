Gene KrupaBorn 15 January 1909. Died 16 October 1973
Gene Krupa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br49l.jpg
1909-01-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb23b49b-f964-46d0-a089-ae5e39956321
Gene Krupa Biography (Wikipedia)
Eugene Bertram Krupa (January 15, 1909 – October 16, 1973) was an American jazz drummer, band leader, actor, and composer known for his energetic style and showmanship. His drum solo on "Sing, Sing, Sing" (1937) elevated the role of the drummer as a frequently used solo voice in the band.
He is also known for defining the standard drum kit used today in collaboration with brands Slingerland and Zildjian. Krupa is considered "the founding father of the modern drumset" by Modern Drummer magazine.
Gene Krupa Tracks
Bonapartes Retreat
Gene Krupa
Bonapartes Retreat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Bonapartes Retreat
Last played on
Disc Jockey Jump
Phil Woods, Gene Krupa, Urbie Green, Al Cohn & Ernie Royal
Disc Jockey Jump
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Disc Jockey Jump
Performer
Last played on
Opus One
Gene Krupa
Opus One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Opus One
Last played on
Let me off uptown
Gene Krupa
Let me off uptown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Let me off uptown
Last played on
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
Gene Krupa
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
I Hope Gabriel Likes My Music
Last played on
Sing, Sing, Sing
Gene Krupa
Sing, Sing, Sing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Sing, Sing, Sing
Last played on
Watch The Birdie
Anita O’Day
Watch The Birdie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cvpc.jpglink
Watch The Birdie
Last played on
Coronation Hop
Gene Krupa
Coronation Hop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Coronation Hop
Last played on
How High The Moon
Gene Krupa
How High The Moon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
How High The Moon
Last played on
Hooray for Hollywood
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Hooray for Hollywood
Last played on
Drum Boogie
Ella Fitzgerald
Drum Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06bm424.jpglink
Drum Boogie
Last played on
Hop, Skip And Jump
Gene Krupa
Hop, Skip And Jump
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Hop, Skip And Jump
Opus One
Gene Krupa
Opus One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Opus One
Drummin' Man
Gene Krupa
Drummin' Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Drummin' Man
The Walls Keep Talking
Gene Krupa
The Walls Keep Talking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
The Walls Keep Talking
Last played on
Full Dress Hop
Gene Krupa
Full Dress Hop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Full Dress Hop
Last played on
The Drum Battle
Gene Krupa
The Drum Battle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
The Drum Battle
Last played on
As Long As I Live
Gene Krupa
As Long As I Live
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
As Long As I Live
Last played on
Up An' Atom
Gene Krupa
Up An' Atom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Up An' Atom
Last played on
Watch The Birdie
Anita O’Day
Watch The Birdie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048cvpc.jpglink
Watch The Birdie
Last played on
Bird House
Gene Krupa
Bird House
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Bird House
Last played on
Blue Skies
Red Ballard
Blue Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjtg.jpglink
Blue Skies
Last played on
Leave Us Leap
Gene Krupa
Leave Us Leap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Leave Us Leap
Last played on
The Mighty Two Alone Together
Gene Krupa
The Mighty Two Alone Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
The Mighty Two Alone Together
Last played on
Lyonaise Potatoes And Some Pork Chops
Gene Krupa
Lyonaise Potatoes And Some Pork Chops
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Lyonaise Potatoes And Some Pork Chops
Last played on
Tuxedo Junction
Gene Krupa
Tuxedo Junction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Tuxedo Junction
Last played on
Makin' Whoopee
Gene Krupa
Makin' Whoopee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Makin' Whoopee
Last played on
Sing Sing Sing (Part 1)
Gene Krupa
Sing Sing Sing (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Sing Sing Sing (Part 1)
Last played on
King Porter Stomp
Gene Krupa
King Porter Stomp
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
King Porter Stomp
Last played on
All By Myself
Gene Krupa
All By Myself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
All By Myself
Last played on
Barrelhouse
Jess Stacy Trio, Israel Crosby & Gene Krupa
Barrelhouse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Barrelhouse
Last played on
Let me off uptown (Proms 2015)
Gene Krupa
Let me off uptown (Proms 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Let me off uptown (Proms 2015)
Orchestra
Last played on
Blue Lou
Gene Krupa
Blue Lou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Blue Lou
Last played on
Massachusetts
Gene Krupa
Massachusetts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Massachusetts
Last played on
Chickery Chick
Gene Krupa
Chickery Chick
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Chickery Chick
Last played on
Drummin' Man
Gene Krupa
Drummin' Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br49l.jpglink
Drummin' Man
Last played on
