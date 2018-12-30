Norman BaileyBorn 23 March 1933
Norman Bailey
1933-03-23
Norman Bailey Biography (Wikipedia)
Norman Stanley Bailey CBE (born 23 March 1933 in Birmingham, United Kingdom) is an operatic bass-baritone who emigrated to South Africa with his parents after the Second World War. He was married to the American soprano, Kristine Ciesinski until her death in a glider accident in 2018, and is the brother in law of mezzo-soprano Katherine Ciesinski and the conductor Mark Powell. Bailey is currently a resident of Victor, Idaho.
He has appeared in major roles in major opera venues, especially those in operas by Wagner.
Norman Bailey Tracks
Selig wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Richard Wagner
Selig wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
Selig wie die Sonne (Die Meistersinger von Nurnberg)
The Cricketers of Hambledon
Peter Warlock
The Cricketers of Hambledon
The Cricketers of Hambledon
Past BBC Events
Proms 1996: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1996-08-23T15:40:50
23
Aug
1996
Proms 1996: Prom 44
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-19T15:40:50
19
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1975: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-03T15:40:50
3
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1974: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1974-08-19T15:40:50
19
Aug
1974
Proms 1974: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-25T15:40:50
25
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist