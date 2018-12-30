Norman Stanley Bailey CBE (born 23 March 1933 in Birmingham, United Kingdom) is an operatic bass-baritone who emigrated to South Africa with his parents after the Second World War. He was married to the American soprano, Kristine Ciesinski until her death in a glider accident in 2018, and is the brother in law of mezzo-soprano Katherine Ciesinski and the conductor Mark Powell. Bailey is currently a resident of Victor, Idaho.

He has appeared in major roles in major opera venues, especially those in operas by Wagner.