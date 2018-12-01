Mihai Brediceanu (b. 14 June 1920, Brașov - d. 4 March 2005, Focșani) was a Romanian composer, conductor and musicologist, son of the composer Tiberiu Brediceanu.

Brediceanu studied the piano at the Brașov Conservatory, and music theory, composition and conducting at the Academy of Music, Bucharest. His teachers were Mihail Jora, Marțian Negrea, Florica Musicescu, Silvia Șerbescu and Ionel Perlea. Besides this, he pursued graduate courses in law and mathematics in Bucharest.

From 1959 to 1966, he was director general of the Romanian National Opera, Bucharest, from 1969 to 1971 musical director of the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra in New York, and by 1975 a professor at Syracuse University. Between 1978 and 1980, he was director general of Opera in Istanbul and between 1982 and 1990, director general of the George Enescu Philharmonic Orchestra. In 1991, he was appointed the new director general of the National Opera of Bucharest.

In addition to numerous pieces of music for the theatre, Brediceanu composed a symphony, four symphonic dances, a suite for chamber orchestra, choral works, chamber music and songs.