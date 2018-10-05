Carl CzernyBorn 21 February 1791. Died 15 July 1857
Carl Czerny
1791-02-21
Carl Czerny Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Czerny (21 February 1791 – 9 August 1857) was an Austrian composer, teacher, and pianist of Czech origin whose vast musical production amounted to over a thousand works. His books of studies for the piano are still widely used in piano teaching.
Carl Czerny Tracks
Sonatina for Piano Trio in G Major (1st mvt)
Sonatina for Piano Trio in G Major (1st mvt)
Bolero (Trio brillant in A major, Op 211)
Bolero (Trio brillant in A major, Op 211)
String Quartet in A minor (4th mvt)
String Quartet in A minor (4th mvt)
Etude in G flat
Etude in G flat
Piano Sonata No 9 in B minor, Op 145, 'Grande fantaisie en forme de Sonate'
Piano Sonata No 9 in B minor, Op 145, 'Grande fantaisie en forme de Sonate'
Fantasie for 2 pianos in F minor (four hands)
Fantasie for 2 pianos in F minor (four hands)
Symphony no.6 in G minor - Scherzo
Symphony no.6 in G minor - Scherzo
Variations on a Theme by Rode, Op. 33
Variations on a Theme by Rode, Op. 33
Piano Sonata No.9 in B minor, Op.145: vi. Fuga: Allegro
Piano Sonata No.9 in B minor, Op.145: vi. Fuga: Allegro
Piano Concerto in F major (2nd mvt)
Piano Concerto in F major (2nd mvt)
Brilliant polonaise for piano six hands (Op.296)
Brilliant polonaise for piano six hands (Op.296)
Marche funèbre sur la mort de Beethoven Op.146
Marche funèbre sur la mort de Beethoven Op.146
Variations on a theme of Rode La Ricordanza Op.33
Variations on a theme of Rode La Ricordanza Op.33
Variations on the aria 'La Ricordanza', Op 33
Variations on the aria 'La Ricordanza', Op 33
Andante and Allegro
Andante and Allegro
Fantaisie brillante on themes from Figaro, Op.493
Fantaisie brillante on themes from Figaro, Op.493
