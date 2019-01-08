B YoungUK MC. Born 23 January 1995
B Young
1995-01-23
B Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Bertan Jafer, better known as B Young, is a singer and rapper from Hackney, East London. Before becoming a rapper, B Young spent several years as a sound engineer during which he crafted his melodic rap sound. He is best known for his breakthrough single, "Jumanji", released via Columbia Records, which peaked at number 13 on the UK singles chart. Its follow-up, "079ME", peaked at number 23.
B Young Tracks
Juice
Juice
079ME
079ME
Jumanji
Jumanji
Movie Bed (WAX)
Movie Bed (WAX)
Movie (feat. Ebenezer)
Movie (feat. Ebenezer)
Jumanji (Shift K3Y Remix)
Jumanji (Shift K3Y Remix)
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
