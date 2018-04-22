Kelly Joe PhelpsBorn 5 October 1959
Kelly Joe Phelps
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqwq4.jpg
1959-10-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/fb1a017d-697d-48e6-8884-3ab3b41709ab
Kelly Joe Phelps Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Joe Phelps (born October 5, 1959, Sumner, Washington, United States) is an American musician and songwriter. His music has been characterized as a mixture of delta blues and jazz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kelly Joe Phelps Tracks
Sort by
Talkin' To Jehova
Kelly Joe Phelps
Talkin' To Jehova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Talkin' To Jehova
Last played on
Loud as Ears
Kelly Joe Phelps
Loud as Ears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Loud as Ears
Last played on
Plumb Line
Kelly Joe Phelps
Plumb Line
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Plumb Line
Last played on
Waiting For Marty
Kelly Joe Phelps
Waiting For Marty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Waiting For Marty
Last played on
Taylor John
Kelly Joe Phelps
Taylor John
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Taylor John
Last played on
Blackwater Side
Kelly Joe Phelps
Blackwater Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Blackwater Side
Last played on
Not So Far To Go
Kelly Joe Phelps
Not So Far To Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Not So Far To Go
Last played on
Train Carried My Girl From Town
Kelly Joe Phelps
Train Carried My Girl From Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Train Carried My Girl From Town
Last played on
Sometime a Drifter
Kelly Joe Phelps
Sometime a Drifter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Hard Time Killin' Floor Blues>
Kelly Joe Phelps
Hard Time Killin' Floor Blues>
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Hard Time Killin' Floor Blues>
Last played on
Hard Time They Never Go Away
Kelly Joe Phelps
Hard Time They Never Go Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Hard Time They Never Go Away
Last played on
Goodbye to Sorrow
Kelly Joe Phelps
Goodbye to Sorrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Goodbye to Sorrow
Last played on
Beggars Oil
Kelly Joe Phelps
Beggars Oil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Beggars Oil
Last played on
Crow's Nest
Kelly Joe Phelps
Crow's Nest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Crow's Nest
Last played on
Pilgrim's Reach
Kelly Joe Phelps
Pilgrim's Reach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Pilgrim's Reach
Last played on
Lass of Loch Royale
Kelly Joe Phelps
Lass of Loch Royale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Tommy
Kelly Joe Phelps
Tommy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Tommy
Last played on
Clementine
Kelly Joe Phelps
Clementine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Clementine
Last played on
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehova
Kelly Joe Phelps
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Guide Me, O Thou Great Jehova
Last played on
Flash cards
Kelly Joe Phelps
Flash cards
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Flash cards
Last played on
I Am the Light of This World
Kelly Joe Phelps
I Am the Light of This World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
I Am the Light of This World
Last played on
Down To The Praying Ground
Kelly Joe Phelps
Down To The Praying Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Brother Pilgrim
Kelly Joe Phelps
Brother Pilgrim
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Brother Pilgrim
Last played on
Katy
Kelly Joe Phelps
Katy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Katy
Last played on
Wandering Away
Kelly Joe Phelps
Wandering Away
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
Wandering Away
Last played on
The House Carpenter
Kelly Joe Phelps
The House Carpenter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqwq4.jpglink
The House Carpenter
Last played on
Kelly Joe Phelps Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist