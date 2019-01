António Zambujo (ComIH)(born September 1975, Beringel, Beja, Portugal) is a Portuguese singer and songwriter. One of the characteristic qualities of his music is the presence of Cante Alentejano, a regional genre that influenced him while growing up in Beja. Since 2004, António Zambujo has been performing worldwide. He has won the Amália Rodrigues Foundation prize as best male fado singer.

His album Até Pensei Que Fosse Minha was nominated for the 2017 Latin Grammy Award for Best MPB Album.