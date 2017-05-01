Julien BehrBorn 1982
Julien Behr
1982
Julien Behr Tracks
Sie ist mir lieb, die werte Magd
Martin Luther
Venus' Birds
John (17th C) Bennet, Julien Behr, Andreas Scholl & Concerto di Viole
Full fathom five
Robert Johnson
Shylock
Gabriel Fauré
Today you will be with me in paradise (The Seven Last Words of Christ, No 2)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
L'Heure espagnole
Maurice Ravel
Have you seen the bright lily grow
Robert Johnson
Venus Bird for counter-tenor, lute and ensemble
Andreas Scholl
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: Prom 7
Royal Albert Hall
20
Jul
2016
Royal Albert Hall
